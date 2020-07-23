GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Geneseo resident on felony charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On July 14 at approximately 10:40 a.m., sheriff’s deputies along with the Geneseo Fire Department responded to a vacant house on Big Tree Lane for witness reports that a person had just tried to set the house on fire.

Witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of the suspect who had fled the scene and one witness was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with members of the Geneseo Police Department and the SUNY Geneseo University Police, located the suspect near the athletic fields on the SUNY Campus.

The suspect refused to stop as directed to by law enforcement and began running. After a foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident or injury to anybody involved.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old John B. Duncanson. Duncanson was charged with felony Arson in the 3rd Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree.

Duncanson was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC- CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Mount Morris Justice David Provo and released.