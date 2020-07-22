Performance July 29 at Finger Lakes Museum

This week will see the final solo-duo acoustic pop-up performances at Penn Yan Live Music HotSpots, sponsored by the Yates Concert Series.

Wednesday, July 22 the popular duo “Jake & Mike” will sing covers of classic and contemporary tunes individually and together.

Saturday July 25, popular solo vocalist/guitarist Rick Constantino will lead off at the Farmers’ Market on Jacob Street at 9:30 and visit several other sites in Penn Yan. Later in the morning, local duo Charles and Kim Smith will sing a variety of originals and covers of classics in different town locations.

YCS wishes to thank all the musicians who played and sang in these pop-up performances, often extending themselves to become street “buskers” to enliven the spirits of our residents and visitors. Thank you!

YCS is planning new Wednesday night performances of small musical groups in various safe outdoor venues with traditional amplification. This series will begin July 29, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Museum in Branchport. The concert is free. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and adhere to safe distancing rules. Other Wednesday night sites will include parks and fields in Penn Yan, Keuka Park, Dundee, and Dresden. Performance times and locations will be announced in this newspaper next week - stay tuned!