The Yates County Legislature adopted a resolution commending the former Editor of The Chronicle-Express at their meeting July 13. The resolution also expresses the Legislators’ “extreme displeasure with the decision to eliminate the position of editor of The Chronicle-Express” by the Gannett Corp., owners of the local newspaper.

Resolution No. 246a-20, entitled, “Commend Gwen Chamberlain, former Editor of The Chronicle-Express,” reads as follows:

WHEREAS, Gwen Chamberlain has contributed countless articles to The Chronicle-Express newspaper, starting as a “stringer” in the 1990s; and

WHEREAS, Gwen Chamberlain was editor of The Chronicle-Express for two years, departed, then returned as editor, a position she held for the last fourteen years until the position was eliminated by the publisher of the newspaper, Gannett; and

WHEREAS, Gwen Chamberlain worked diligently and fairly reported events occurring in Yates County, keeping the residents informed of the work of its County government;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that this County Legislature commends Gwen Chamberlain for her contributions to Yates County over her career; and be it further

RESOLVED, that this County Legislature wishes Gwen Chamberlain much success in her future endeavors; and be it further

RESOLVED, that this County Legislature expresses its extreme displeasure with the decision to eliminate the position of editor of The Chronicle-Express by the management of its publisher and respectfully requests that the decision be reconsidered; and be it further

RESOLVED, that copies of this resolution be provided to Gwen Chamberlain, The Chronicle-Express, and Gannett Corporation.