All residents will experience very low or total loss of pressure

HORNELL — During this week’s Board of Public Works meetings, the City of Hornell reminded residents of this week’s historic water outage.

To continue providing safe, quality water to residents, the City of Hornell Water Treatment Facility is currently undergoing a major upgrade. In preparation to connect a new drinking water storage tank to the distribution pipe that carries water to the City, the City has to temporarily shut down the existing pipe to install new piping and valves.

The temporary shutdown will begin on Tuesday, which will result in a disruption of water service to all residents who receive water from the City. This transition is expected to take 12 hours and has been scheduled in an attempt to cause the least amount of disruption and inconvenience to residents as possible. The disruption in service will begin at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday and last through approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"Try to conserve water on those days we’re shut down," said Public Works Superintendent Mitch Cornish.

"This is an unprecedented disruption in service that has not been attempted in the City before, during this time we will be supplying water to the system from our back up wells; however we expect that all residents will experience very low pressure or a total loss of pressure during this shut down period," the city stated in a reminder to residents. "Please refrain from any non-essential use of water during this period."

The following areas will be totally without water during this time and will be under boil water advisory when service is restored:

– Airport Road, Maple Court, Seneca Road North, The Woodlands Park, and any users north of State Route 21 in the Town of Hornellsville

– Old Almond Road, Plaza 21, North Main Street

– County Route 66 in the Town of Hornellsville

– North Main Street, Parish Road, Madison Avenue, Bald Hill Road (including BOCES)

– Upper Bennett Street, Lincoln Street, Dennis Avenue

– East Main Street, Howard Street, Byrd Avenue, Southerby Avenue

– Ice House Road

– Edgeview Estates

The City of Hornell Department of Public Works will notify all residents when water service returns to normal operation. Notification will be done using the Code Red call system, the City of Hornell Facebook page, the City of Hornell website cityofhornell.com and local media outlets including eveningtribune.com.

"We apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this phase of the upgrade," stated the city.

If you have any questions or concerns contact Cornish at 607-324-7421 or mcornish@cityofhornell.com