MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) is on Friday reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County, which brings the total number of positive cases to 153. Of these 153 cases, 131 have recovered and 14 are active.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the new positive cases and any associated household members are now in the LCDOH quarantine process.

A positive case from July 16 is a resident at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (CNR).

"The Livingston County Department of Health has been working closely with the CNR on infection control practices and quarantine measures," Rodriguez said.

The CNR website contains additional information about the CNR’s infection controls and operational strategies to maximize the safety of all individuals at the facility.

"We have notified all family members and staff per standard protocol. The CNR is taking every precaution to prevent the further spread of COVID-19," said Stephen Woodruff, Director of the CNR.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 153

Negative Test results: 11,190

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, please call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.