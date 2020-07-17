The Swann family and Mrs. Amber Stevens, Bradan’s teacher, created a tee-shirt fundraiser to help raise awareness and to celebrate Down Syndrome Day on March 21. The date for World Down Syndrome Day being the 21st day of the third month, has been selected to signify the uniqueness of the third replication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome. World Down Syndrome Day is a day set aside to raise awareness and educate the general public about Down Syndrome, and be a part of the global voice for advocating for the rights, inclusion and well-being of people with Down Syndrome.

The Swann family would like to thank the Penn Yan Central School District, Keuka Lake School, Person Centered Services, Staff at Mozaic, Penn Yan Public Library, ReFind, Webber Graphics (for designing the shirts), Bob Schrader and Staff from Proforma Shrader & Shrader (for printing the shirts), friends and family who supported the cause by wearing their tee-shirts, adding extra yellow and blue (the colors that represent Down Syndrome awareness), and wearing crazy socks (to signify the chromosomes) that day.

Although celebrations and plans were canceled due to COVID-19, many still posted their support on social media by wearing their shirts and crazy socks. In all, $478.44 was raised and was donated to the Penn Yan Public Library to go towards their amazing youth programs that help so many in the community.

Thanking Bradan and his family for their efforts, Sarah Crevelling, Youth Services Librarian at Penn Yan Public Library said, “Equitable access is a foundational value of libraries and one that Penn Yan Public Library has built into its strategic plan. The library is grateful for the donation and will use it to support flexible programming for all youth in this ever-changing world.”