DANSVILLE — The Village of Dansville and the Department of Health have given the go-ahead for the Dansville Community Center to operate the Summer (REC) Day Camp at Babcock Park Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The program kicked off Monday.

The drop-in program will follow social distancing guidelines. It is for ages 7-12 (under 7 need to be accompanied by an adult).

Due to COVID-19 Summer Recreation will look very different this year.

This is strictly a "drop in" program this year. The Community Center is not taking attendance or providing child care services. Children may come and go as they please, the center will simply be providing structured activities for them to participate in.

The Community Center will have 4-5 stations that can be freely chosen by the children. There will be arts and crafts, playground, kickball, soccer, basketball, spud, and much more. All of the games will be no to (very little) personal contact. All games and equipment will be sanitized daily.

The Community Center will provide the following:

* A first aid station

* Hand sanitizer station

* A water station with single use cups poured by one staff wearing gloves

* Group sizes will be limited to 15 or less

* Fun activities with adult staff

The Community Center cannot provide the following this year:

* No swim lessons

* No field trips

* No close contact sports and games

* No access to the school buildings

* No indoor space

* No alternative for rain and storm days

More info can be found at https://www.dansvillecommunitycenter.org/summer-recreation/

During the hours of Summer Rec the Community Center may be reached at 585-404-5723.