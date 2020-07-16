Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Dustin Cook, 25, of Penn Yan, was arrested July 4 after he was stopped for a traffic infraction by N.Y. State Troopers in Ontario County. He was wanted on a bench warrant from Benton Town Court for failure to pay a fine. Cook was transferred to Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO), and was held at the county jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court.

Anthony Z. Hawn, 29, of South Glenora Road, Dundee, was arrested July 5 by YCSO responding to his home on a complaint of sexual abuse. They interviewed the female victim, who alleged Hawn had touched her inappropriately on several occasions and had also struck her and bitten her. Hawn was charged with 3rd degree sexual abuse and 2nd degree harassment, and was held at the county jail for arraignment court.

Andrew J. Smith, 30, of Bryant Lane, Waxhaw, N.C., was arrested July 5 by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies following investigation of a reported domestic incident on Trout Lane in the Town of Wayne where Smith was allegedly in possession of a pistol without a permit. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court, and released.

Sean J. Hanes, 27, of Himrod Road, Himrod, was arrested July 6 by YCSO responding to a domestic incident. He allegedly had a verbal argument with another adult in the presence of three children. He was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and was held for arraignment.

Ashley K. Jensen, 36, of Hollister St., Dundee, a current inmate of the Yates County Jail, was arrested July 6 after a Corrections Officer observed her intentionally damage a pillow in her cell. She was arraigned on a charge of 4th degree criminal mischief.

Joshua F. Carlton, 36, of Chapel St., Prattsburgh, was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) after being stopped for driving with a suspended license July 6 by Penn Yan Police (PYPD). He was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.

A motorcycle vs. deer accident occurred at 8:52 p.m. July 7 on Rte. 54 near Bellis Road. David D. Fleming, 62, of Johnson Ave., Penn Yan, struck the deer and his motorcycle skidded across the opposite lane on its side. Penn Yan Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps and Medic 55 responded. Fleming suffered road rash to both arms and both legs, and had rib pain. He was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A car vs. deer accident occurred July 7 around 9:15 p.m. on State Route 364 South of Townline Road. Driver Alexis, K. Marciniak, 21, of South Lake Road, Middlesex, with passenger Brooke D. Marciniak, 21, same address were traveling South on State Route 364 when their vehicle struck a deer. Yates County Deputies along with Middlesex Fire and Ambulance responded. Both occupants were looked over at the scene and Brooke complained of pain in her hand, but signed off without treatment.

Justin L. Covert, 31, of Liberty St., Penn Yan, was arrested July 9 by PYPD following a domestic incident July 7 where he allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact. He was charged with 2nd degree harassment, and released with a criminal summons to village court.

Korey M.J. Thompson, 27, of Middlesex, was arrested for drunk driving at 11:49 p.m. July 9 by PYPD after being stopped for a violation. Smelling of alcohol and failing field sobriety tests, he was charged with DWI, DWAI, 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and several vehicle and traffic violations. He was processed at PYPD and released with appearance tickets for village court.

Joshua Wormley, 35, of Emerson Road, Branchport, was arrested for drunk driving at 1:44 a.m. July 10 by YCSO after being stopped on Maple Ave. in Penn Yan for a violation. Smelling of alcohol and failing field sobriety tests, he was taken to the county jail for a chemical test. Wormley was charged with DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater speeding, and unlawful possession of marijuana, and was held for arraignment.

Neudy B. Garcia, 48, of Cortland St., Geneva, was charged with AUO after being stopped for driving with a suspended license July 10 by PYPD. He was released with an appearance ticket for village Court.

Ryan A. Hallowell, 38, of Colonial Dr., Rochester, was arrested July 10 by PYPD after being stopped for driving nearly 60 mph on Brown St., a 30 mph zone. A license check showed his to be suspended. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and speeding, and was released with appearance tickets for village court.

A woman was charged with drunk driving after a one-car accident occurred July 11 on Rte. 247 near Dunton Road in Middlesex. Shelly A. Hayes, 58, of Scarborough Park, Rochester, was driving her large SUV north when she crossed the center line, went off the road, and overturned before coming to rest in a field. YCSO, Rushville Fire Dept., Middlesex Ambulance, and Medic 55 responded. Hayes was extricated from the vehicle, and taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening head and arm injuries. She was charged with DWI, speed not reasonable, and failure to maintain lane, and will answer later in Potter Town Court.

Following a one-car accident July 11 on Ferguson Corners Road, Chad M. Colf, 47, of Ferguson Corners Road, Geneva, was arrested by YCSO. A license check showed his to be revoked, under four suspensions, and with a prior DWI conviction. He was also found with marijuana. Colf was charged with 2nd degree AUO, driving without a court ordered alcohol ignition interlock device, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable or prudent. He was later released with appearance tickets for Potter Town Court.

Darren J. Hoose, 35, of Penn Yan, was arrested July 11 by PYPD after a two-car accident at the intersection of Main and Water Streets. Hoose allegedly failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle at the traffic light, and was found with marijuana in his vehicle. He was released with appearance tickets for village court.