Police recover multiple stolen vehicles

BATH — A Dansville man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a string of vehicle thefts in the area.

New York State Police arrested Jonathan Sick, 32, on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of Grand Larceny in the second degree, two counts of Grand Larceny third degree (Class C felony), and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree (Class D felony). The arrest was the result of an investigation into multiple reported vehicle thefts in the Steuben County area.

At approximately 2:51 p.m. on Wednesday, Wayland Troopers responded to a stolen vehicle report from a local dealership. Sick was located in possession of the stolen vehicle and taken into custody. Police said the investigation revealed that Sick was responsible for the theft of property from other residents and businesses.

Police recovered a 2020 Ford F150 pickup truck, a 2020 Ford F250 pickup truck, a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle, 2005 Outback camper, and an Alumi-Lite trailer.

Sick was processed at State Police North Hornell and then turned over to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment at the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment part. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.