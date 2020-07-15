PENN YAN — Democrat Tracy Mitrano's campaign raised $266,654 in the second quarter of 2020, the campaign’s strongest showing in the 2020 election cycle.

Mitrano is running to unseat Republican Tom Reed in New York’s 23rd congressional district.

"I am delighted with these results," Mitrano said. "It shows that people all over this district have a firm commitment to responsible and honest government. We have raised our fundraising ability by 85 percent over the previous quarter, and every quarter so far in the 2020 cycle has been better than the last."

In addition to monetary support, Mitrano’s campaign is gathering a growing list of endorsements from, among others, the Democratic committees of all eleven counties in the district and both of New York’s U.S. senators.

"We are going to move forward," said Mitrano, "and, with the support of all of the wonderful people within this district, we’re going to win this race!"