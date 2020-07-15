GENESEO — Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that New York State has expanded its COVID-19 diagnostic testing capacity to all New Yorkers.

If you have questions about eligibility or access for diagnostic testing, you are encouraged to call the New York State COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or visit the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) website at https://covid19screening.health.ny.gov.

The state has developed a website that allows New Yorkers to find a nearby testing site. One option for Livingston County residents is a drive-thru testing site at Monroe Community College (MCC).

NYSDOH Drive-Thru Testing Site at MCC

1000 East Henrietta Road

Rochester, NY 14623

Testing at this location is by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling the New York State COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or registering online at https://covid19screening.health.ny.gov/.

Residents are encouraged to visit the state website for a complete listing of testing sites in and around Livingston County. Some testing sites may have restrictions while others may require screenings, appointments, and/or physician orders.

Additional details about COVID-19 testing are available at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing.