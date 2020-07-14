Home health and personal care aides in all 12 metropolitan areas in New York earned annual average wages that were significantly above the $26,440 national average for this occupation in 2019, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report released late last week.

In the Southwestern New York non-metropolitan area, the average annual wage for home health/personal care aide is at least $30,000 annually, based on BLS figures.

In May 2019 there were approximately 3.1 million workers in the United States employed as Home health and personal care aides, including 444,880 in New York state, the report indicates.

The Bureau of Labor data is significant as it is the first time the federal agency has provided a detailed analysis of wages for these two groups, according to Bruce Bergman, regional economist for the New York-New Jersey Information Office of the labor bureau.

Previous data had been limited to registered nurses, nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses. These three nursing subsets generally had lower wages compared to the national average. Eight areas had below average wages for registered nurses, and 11 areas had below average wages for licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses, Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli said.

Nationally, there are fewer registered nurses, nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses than there are home health and personal care aides, reflecting the demands and nature of the occupations. The 2019 employment count reports there were 2.9 million registered nurses, 1.4 million nursing assistants and approximately 700,000 RNs.

New York-Newark-Jersey City was the only metropolitan area in New York to have an average wage significantly above the U.S. average for all four of the selected patient care occupations.

Nationwide, the average (mean) annual wage for home health and personal care aides was $26,440; for registered nurses, $77,460; for nursing assistants, $30,720; and for licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses, $48,500.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put an increased spotlight on the importance of healthcare workers at all levels, as reflected by the expanded occupational data found in the report.

Among the other findings included in the report on the four selected patient care occupations:

· Home health and personal care aides: Binghamton ($30,940) and Albany ($30,760) were among the highest-paying areas.

· Registered nurses: New York-Newark-Jersey City was the only metropolitan area with a wage average ($93,280) significantly above the $77,460 national average; eight areas had wage averages significantly below the U.S. average.

· Nursing assistants: Five areas had wage averages that were significantly higher than the $30,720 national average, and two areas had average wages that were below the national average.

· Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses: Eleven areas had wages significantly below the national average of $48,500.

These statistics are from the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey, a federal-state cooperative program between BLS and State Workforce Agencies, in this case the New York State Department of Labor, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.