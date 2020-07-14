Delaware was removed Tuesday from the quarantine list

ALBANY — Travelers from four additional states will have to quarantine for 14 days when they visit New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin meet the metrics for the rates of coronavirus spread to qualify for the travel advisory, which asks people who have traveled to New York from those states to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Delaware was removed Tuesday from the quarantine list, bringing the total number of states under a New York quarantine to 22.

Connecticut and New Jersey have similar quarantine measures for states with high infection rates, mainly those in the South and West.

The quarantine applies to anyone coming to New York from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or from a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day average.

On Monday, Cuomo announced New York will require travelers from the states to provide information upon their arrival about their local accommodations or face a penalty of up to $2,000.

New York's rate of infection continues to be among the lowest in the nation after having 25,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the most of any state in the nation.

The state's reopening has been phased in since May 15, and coupled with strong social distancing protocols and mask wearing, the nfection rate has been low.

Of the 60,000 tests conducted in New York on Monday, 912, or 1.5% were positive.

"The success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands," Cuomo said in a statement.

"And rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory."

He said ongoing testing and contact tracing is critical to prevent New York from having a second wave of COVID-19 amid some hot spots in the statea.

He noted that state and local contact tracing efforts found that 35% people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County became infected with COVID-19.

"Many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees," Cuomo said.