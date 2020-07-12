Seneca Lake wineries donate over 300 bottles to health care workers

The spirit of Seneca Lake is one of community. Wineries regularly work with one another when a machine breaks, a crew member falls ill, or some other challenge needs a solution. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many, but perhaps no industry is feeling the brunt of the stress more than health care. Since the pandemic hit, the 30 member wineries of the Trail have been looking to give back and earlier this month, they identified the perfect opportunity.

In lieu of Finger Lakes Health’s annual recognition dinner for their employees celebrating years of service milestones and retirement, FLH decided they would distribute recognition certificates at three outdoor walk-up time slots. When the Seneca Lake Wine Trail heard about this, the organization’s Donations Committee snapped into action, organizing a donation of 130 bottles of wine, the equivalent of 10 cases of wine. Finger Lakes Health distributed these bottles of wine across the three walk-up receptions, honoring nearly 240 employees. In addition to the wine donated by the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, three member wineries (Anthony Road Wine Company, Castel Grisch Winery, and Fox Run Vineyards) donated additional wine to bring the total wine donated to over 300 bottles.

Lara Turbide, Vice President of Community Services at Finger Lakes Health shared the organization’s gratitude, “Finger Lakes Health is deeply grateful to the Seneca Lake Wine Trail member wineries, Fox Run Vineyards, Anthony Road Winery, and Castel Grisch Estate Winery for their generosity and incredible kindness. On behalf of the approximately 240 employees, who have achieved service milestones of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, and 40 years of service, we share our heartfelt appreciation. This contribution is even more meaningful this year, as we recognize local wineries have also faced extraordinary circumstances. We are truly honored and touched by this remarkable gesture to honor our healthcare heroes.”

Brittany Gibson, Executive Director of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail adds, “Donating to this very worthy cause was an easy decision for our Donations Committee. We are so thankful for the opportunity to honor our healthcare heroes in this way! We extend our heartiest congratulations to those who celebrated career milestones.”

The wineries of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail will continue to band together to support their neighbors both in and outside the wine industry as we all continue to recover and adjust to life following Covid-19. The wineries remain open for business, following all government guidelines and recommendations. Please visit www.senecalakewine.com for complete details.