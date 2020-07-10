BATH – Steuben County Clerk Judy Hunter reports effective Monday, July 13, the Bath, Corning and Hornell DMVs will schedule 15-minute appointments as a way to serve more of the public.

For those who have already scheduled appointments, your appointment time and date will not be impacted. Use the links below to explore an appointment sooner with the additional slots now available. Appointments for additional, available slots may be made online on the county website http://steubencony.org by selecting the link to the appropriate office:

• https://steubencountydmvbath.setmore.com

• https://steubencountydmvcorning.setmore.com

• https://steubencountydmvhornell.setmore.com

Required forms for all transactions are located at https://dmv.ny.gov and must be brought to the appointment.

All appointments, mailing and drop box transactions are limited to Steuben County residents/property owners and adjacent county residents.

As with all county facilities, individuals entering DMV offices will be required to have a temperature screening, wear a face covering, and maintain social distancing while in the facility. Individuals are also encouraged to bring their own pen to their appointment.

Residents are encouraged to continue mailing or using the secure county drop boxes for all other transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfer of vehicle registrations and plate surrenders at:

Hornell DMV; 7604 Seneca Road North; Hornell, NY 14843

Bath DMV; 3 E Pulteney Square; Bath, NY 14810

Corning DMV; 10 W. 1st St., Corning, NY 14830

Printable, required forms for mailing or drop boxes are located at https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/how-register-vehicle:

DTF-802 Bill of sale Proof of insurance Title Copy of driver’s license Signed blank check made out to Steuben County Clerk or credit card authorization MV-82 (phone number must be provided)

For plates, should provide a prepaid, self-addressed large envelope for return of plates and receipt. The USPS offers a Priority envelope for the flat rate of $7.75. Anyone surrendering plates must include $1 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return receipt.

"Thank you to all for your patience, help, and understanding as we try to provide DMV services to our residents during this unprecedented time," Hunter said.