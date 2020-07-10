Fire struck Steuben County Landfill Thursday night

BATH — The proper disposal of cell phone batteries at landfills is essential for personal and property safety, Steuben County Public Works Environmental Project Coordinator Richard Bills said Friday after firefighters from Bath and neighboring departments extinguished a blaze at the Steuben County Landfill Thursday evening.

"Lithium batteries in the phones are perfectly safe,” Bills said. “But when they're improperly disposed of, these batteries end up at the landfill where they can get damaged, they can get punctured, things happen that create heat. Add that to some dry waste and now you have a fire."

Typically, cell phone vendors and other electronics retailers provide drop-off stations for discarded batteries according to Bills. The landfill also operates an electronics recycling program for the safe disposal of batteries, he said.

Bills said the county posts signs reminding people of the hazards of cell phone batteries at the landfill and its transfer stations in Erwin, Hornell and Wayland. The county landfill also campaigns actively on social media, he said.

"But people don’t know about what they can do to dispose of them, or they don’t think twice and they just toss them in the garbage," Bills said. "Those batteries may be small, but they can cause a big fire."

Bills made the comments after Thursday's fire. At 5:40 p.m. the Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for an investigation of heavy black smoke in the area of the Steuben County Landfill. Assistant Chief Mike Fiordo was the first to arrive on scene to find the landfill itself was on fire and relayed to Steuben 911 that a working fire was underway.

Additional tankers were requested from Kanona and Hammondsport. Manpower was also requested from the Bath VA and Hammondsport due to the high heat, as it was important to cycle firefighters through rehab to cool down and hydrate.

Personnel from the landfill came in and brought the excavator to dig through the rubbish to be able to get to the fire below the surface. The fire was declared to be under control at 6:44 p.m. with some smoldering fires to still be extinguished. All units were back in service at 8:54 p.m.