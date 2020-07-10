KEUKA PARK — Jordan Burley, daughter of Jennifer Hurlburt and Mark Burley and a resident of Canisteo, has been named to the Dean’s List at Keuka College in Keuka Park.

Burley, a sophomore, is studying Early Childhood Education.

A Keuka College student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the Dean’s List.

Terwilliger named to Dean's List at Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. — Erin Terwilliger of Hornell has been named to the dean's list for the Spring 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University.

To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible.

Gross named to Delaware Dean's List

NEWARK, DE — Natalie Gross of Wayland has been named to the University of Delaware Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Faith Wood awarded Alfred State scholarship

ALFRED — A Livingston County resident has been awarded $1,000 for the "M.A. and C.A. Graham Nursing Memorial Endowed Scholarship" to attend Alfred State College.

Faith Wood of Nunda was slated to graduate in 2020 from Keshequa Central School and was accepted into the nursing (AAS/BSN) program.

The "M.A. and C.A. Graham Nursing Memorial Endowed Scholarship" is awarded to incoming nursing students; preference given to students from LeRoy Central or Warsaw Central School districts, then to students from Wyoming County, then to students from the rest of New York State.

Mullen graduates from Buffalo State

BUFFALO — Elyssa Mullen of Cohocton graduated from Buffalo State with a BS in Criminal Justice in spring 2020.

Didas graduates with Honors from Elmira College

ELMIRA — Sabrina Didas of Dansville was among the 2020 Elmira College graduates recognized with multiple honors and prizes, including summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude honors, and induction into Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest national honors organization.

Didas was recognized for Summa Cum Laude.