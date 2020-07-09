New York State Police arrested nearly two dozen people and confiscated thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks during a heightened enforcement period leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, law enforcement officials said.

Due to the number of complaints from the public, over the July 4th holiday weekend, State Police targeted people bringing illegal fireworks purchased in Pennsylvania into New York state, according to Beau Duffy, State Police director of Public Information.

The enforcement detail was held in Troops A, C and F, and ran through July 3.

"State Troopers were highly visible along state highways and in the communities we patrol, aggressively enforcing New York’s fireworks laws. Illegal fireworks pose significant safety hazards and can be very disruptive for neighbors and the surrounding community," Duffy said.

As a result of the enforcement period, troopers arrested 21 individuals and charged them with unlawfully dealing with fireworks. Additional charges are pending in some cases. Additionally, more than $27,000 in illegal fireworks were seized, State Police said.