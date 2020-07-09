BATH — Firefighters from Bath and neighboring departments extinguished a blaze at the Steuben County Landfill Thursday evening.

At 5:40 p.m. the Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for an investigation of heavy black smoke in the area of the Steuben County Landfill. Assistant Chief Mike Fiordo was the first to arrive on scene to find the landfill itself was on fire and relayed to Steuben 911 that a working fire was underway.

At this point additional tankers were requested from Kanona and Hammondsport. Manpower was also requested from the Bath VA and Hammondsport due to the high heat, as it was important to cycle firefighters through rehab to cool down and hydrate.

Personnell from the landfill came in and brought the excavator to dig through the rubbish to be able to get to the fire below the surface. The fire was declared to be under control at 6:44 p.m. with some smoldering fires to still be extinguished. All units were back in service at 8:54 p.m.