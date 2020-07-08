WELLSVILLE — Reach Out and Read is a national nonprofit organization that integrates reading aloud into pediatric care by providing children a free book at each routine well-child visit from birth to age six. And now this wonderful program has come to Allegany County.

With the support of the Jones Memorial Hospital Community Wellness Committee, Dr. Nishit Shah and Dr. Shachi Shah are the first pediatricians in Allegany County to incorporate the Reach Out and Read program into their practice. The Shahs joined the Reach Out and Read program in March 2020.

By providing books and sharing the power that reading aloud has on developing brains, the Reach Out and Read program aims at making reading part of the daily routine for families of all backgrounds and economic means.

"About one-third of young children — and half of children living in poverty —arrive at kindergarten without the skills that they need to do well in school," said Dr. Shachi. "Reading to children helps them develop communication skills, patience, empathy, and literacy – all vital skills for success in school and in life."

At each age-appropriate well-child visit, children are given a free book.

"We also talk to parents about the positive effect reading together has on childhood development," said Dr. Nishit, adding that the program has been very well-received by both children and parents.

Founded in 1989, Reach Out and Read is a network of 6,400 pediatric teams like the Shahs.

"More than 80 percent of a child’s brain is formed during their first three years and early childhood brain development has lifelong impact." said Dr. Nishit. "By integrating reading into pediatric care, we are promoting healthy brain development as well as a strong family bond."

Children who are read to more often have improved language and listening skills including recognition of sounds and letters and a wider range of vocabulary.

"Reading also develops a child’s imagination, curiosity, and memory by transporting them to places and times they have never experienced and enhance their understanding of the world," added Dr. Shachi.

Dr. Nishit and Dr. Shachi Shah are accepting new patients age birth through 18 at the Women & Children Health Center, 127 North Main Street, Wellsville, NY. To make an appointment, call the office at (585) 596-2046. ###