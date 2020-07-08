Expect delays for lane closures

WELSVILLE — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that lane closures are in place along State Route 417 in the towns Wellsville and Andover in Allegany County, to facilitate a resurfacing project.

Approximately six miles of pavement will be resurfaced along Route 417 beginning near Northern Lights in Wellsville and continuing to Dyke Road in Andover. Work is expected to take place weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and last for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

During construction, two-way traffic will be maintained using alternating single-lane closures and on-site flagging personnel. Motorists may experience delays during this time and are advised to seek alternate routes. No detours will be posted.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.