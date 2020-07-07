WAYLAND — The Wayland-Cohocton summer feeding program will run from Monday, July 6 through Friday, Aug. 28.

BEGINNING MONDAY, JULY 6: The delivery schedule will remain the same on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning at 7:30 a.m. Meals may contain perishable items, so please be certain to get meals into refrigeration as soon as possible.

ALSO BEGINNING MONDAY, JULY 6: The bulk pick-up location will be moved from the St. Joseph’s parking lot to the high school cafeteria on the Wayland campus. The time frame will remain from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participants are asked to use the bus loop located near the HS cafeteria by following the "Shipping & Receiving" signage. Participants will utilize this area as a drive-thru location and are asked to remain in their vehicle.

The district thanks the cafeteria and transportation staff for signing up to work summer hours in order to provide this valuable service to district families. Their time and dedication to meeting the needs of our students is greatly appreciated.