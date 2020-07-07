WILLIAMSVILLE — Tops Friendly Markets announced that its annual campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) has raised over $279,270. The campaign which began June 21 at all participating Tops Friendly Market locations concluded July 4.

Customers supported the CMNH campaign by purchasing a $1. Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Balloon or rounded up their change at any participating Tops, where 100% of the proceeds were donated back to the local women and children’s hospitals in its communities. Thanks to the generous support of its shoppers and associates over the 13 years Tops has been involved in supporting the campaign they have helped to successfully raise over $1.55 million.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous outpouring of support shown by our customers and associates who helped us surpass our goal for this year’s campaign," said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops Friendly Markets. "We are very thankful to all the front line workers that perform miracles every day in the respective hospitals. Now more than ever, they need our support to assist in having the necessary funds available to them to provide the proper care for our most valuable assets - our children."

The participating hospitals include:

· Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital

· Oishei Children's Hospital

· The University of Vermont Children's Hospital

· Arnot Ogden Medical Center

· Saint Vincent Hospital

· Maria Fareri Children's Hospital

· Golisano Children's Hospital

· Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital

· Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare Foundation

· Samaritan Medical Center

· Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

More than 10 million kids enter a children’s across North America every year. To provide the best care for kids, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital, at CMNHospitals.org and on Facebook @cmnhospitals.