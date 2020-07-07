BATH – Regular and emergency 2019-2020 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits have been extended for Steuben County residents through Aug. 31, while funds for those services remain, the county Department of Social Services announced Monday.

The new deadline extends current HEAP benefits ending June 30.

New York State also will provide a Cooling Assistance Component (CAC) for households now eligible for regular HEAP benefits equal to $21 — and living in government subsidized housing with heat includ- ed in the cost — if the household contains a member with a medical condition worsened by heat.

Requirements for medical documentation for cooling assistance may be waived for applicants who are unable to obtain the proof due to COVID-19.

Mail-in applications must be postmarked, and online applications received, on or before Aug. 31.

For more information call the Steuben Department of Social Services at (607) 664-2500