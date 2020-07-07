GENESEO — Livingston County, as a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo), has joined a nationwide coalition of over 170 businesses and organizations appealing to the United States Senate to immediately provide support to state and local governments due to financial damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 29, the coalition sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stating that the pandemic has affected major revenue sources and threatens services and jobs in areas such as education, public safety, healthcare and transportation. According to the letter, nearly 15 million Americans are employed by state and local governments. Over 1.6 million state and local government jobs have been lost since March 2020.

Livingston County Administrator Ian M. Coyle stated, "Our local governments in Livingston County and across the nation have to begin their fiscal years on time and with a balanced budget. An infusion of direct, flexible funds from the federal government will help offset unprecedented budget shortfalls and sales tax implications as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis."

Coyle continued, "We are urging the federal government to act immediately on a relief package so that we can begin to get our local economy back on track and continue to provide vital programs and services to our residents."

It is anticipated that the Senate will address the next coronavirus relief package when its members return from their two-week Fourth of July recess.