BATH -- The largest and longest logistical operation in Steuben County history pulled together a highly successful team, well-prepared with personal protective equipment supplies ready in the event of a second wave of COVID 19.

County Office of Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall told the county Legislature’s Public Safety and Corrections Committee Monday, the recent 91-day county Emergency Operations Center’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was the longest time the center has operated since the 1991 ice storm and a blizzard in 1993.

"Each of those storms lasted about a week," Marshall said.

Marshall credited a team effort composed of county Manager Jack Wheeler, county OES Deputy Director Ken Forenz, county Public Health staff including Director Darlene Smith and Education Coordinator Lorelei Wagner for the successful operation.

In addition, county Public Health Emergency Coordinator Matthew Marmor built an "incredible" database of essential equipment and personally contributed efforts toward making sure the equipment the county received was field-worthy, Marshall said.

The efforts by all those involved in the operation have positioned Steuben to respond effectively in the event a second wave of the pandemic hits Steuben, he said.

"I’d say we’re pretty well set to handle the initial (COVID 19) need until more supplies come in," Marshall told the committee.