A Port Gibson man has been charged with sexually assaulting and raping a child in Yates County early last year.

Thor R. Baker, 38, of Greig St., Port Gibson, was arrested June 29 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies, charged with predatory sexual assault against a child (class A-II, felony) and 1st degree rape (class B felony) following an investigation into allegations he had sexual intercourse with a juvenile under the age of 13. The incident is alleged to have occurred in the spring of 2019. Baker was held at the Yates County Jail to await the Centralized Arraignment Court.