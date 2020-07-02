Family Life, 7634 Campbell Creek Road, Bath, will offer a performing arts workshop for ages 8-15 from July 13 to 17.

With the help of trained drama instructors, participants will explore acting, singing and dance in an encouraging, Christian environment. Due to COVID-19, safety measures will be taken throughout the workshop week, including daily temperature checks, wearing masks and physical distancing.

This year, the workshop will culminate with a performance titled “Back to the Beginning,” a mini-musical production that engages kids in the story of creation.

A limit of 30 students will be accepted.

Registration costs $79 per student and $65 for each additional sibling. Registration will close at noon July 10.

To register: 800-927-9083; fln.org/events.