ALFRED – Upon review by state leaders and the State University of New York (SUNY), Alfred State College’s plan for "Advancing Alfred State" to safely reopen campus this fall was approved without any requests for adjustments or additions to the planned safety protocols. Alfred State will offer in-person instruction and a fully operating residential campus with classes beginning Aug. 24.

"I am very proud to report that our comprehensive plan gained full approval and that means we are moving full-speed ahead to welcome students to campus this fall," said Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan. "With more than 90 committee members, our task force has evaluated details regarding every aspect of our operation to ensure a safe residential campus environment."

The gradual repopulation of ASC’s campus is already underway as employees will complete their return from telecommuting by July 6. All aspects of instruction have been evaluated to maximize the benefit of in-person instruction and hands-on experiences while also staying prepared to convert to distance learning if conditions warrant.

On Aug. 3, selected students arrive for hands-on applied lab requirements needed for completion of some spring classes. These students will be contacted individually with details.

On Aug. 10, some student athletes arrive. An elongated process for arrival of first-year students then follows.

New students arriving on campus and their guests will undergo a health screening and a contactless check-in process.

Each student receives a care package upon arrival that includes a thermometer, mask, info packet, and refillable sanitizer container.

Aug. 24 is the first day of classes. Fall mini-break is eliminated to allow for all in-person classes to conclude on Nov. 25.

After Thanksgiving, remote instruction will be utilized with classes ending Dec. 11.

Alfred State will offer a rich and dynamic residential campus experience while observing all health and safety measures.

"Family Units" will be identified in residential housing to promote the social and emotional needs of a tight-knit living group watching out for one another’s health and well-being.

Every morning each student, faculty, and staff member must affirm their own health or stay home.

Face covers will be worn when in public to follow state rules, facilitate personal safety, and to protect the health of others when it is not possible to maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.

Space is reserved for precautionary quarantine or isolation as needed for containment and contact tracing.

We recognize that everyone is making major adjustments and adapting to the current environment. This leads to stress and so it’s worth repeating that we are all in this together.

Providing a safe campus environment and mitigating any health consequences are priorities. It will take a commitment by all of us to stay vigilant in our safety efforts.

ASC will strive to provide the most accurate and relevant information in an open and transparent flow of communication as we all work in coordination.

While in-person instruction and residential campus plans are officially approved, adjustments may be made due to changing conditions and future guidance from the state. Alfred State works to follow guidelines and coordinate information from CDC, the White House, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, SUNY, NYS and county departments of health, and local leadership in the village of Alfred.

"I’m eager to welcome students back to campus this fall," said Sullivan "I believe we have a plan for providing a safe and spectacular college experience on our campus. We will all be working together and proving that we are Pioneer Strong."