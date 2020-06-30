BATH — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Steuben County police agencies and other regional agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

"The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on July 3 and will end on July 6.

"The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving. This year the 4th of July falls on a Saturday, so we expect heavy traveling to begin on Friday the 3rd and run through July 6," law enforcement officials said.

"Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation's roads. The fact is this iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired-driving crashes.

"Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. The New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger."

The Fourth Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the national Holiday Season in December.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers, the agencies said. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

You can help to make a difference by Having a Sober Plan! Download our mobile app — "Have a Plan" and you will always be able to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp. Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.