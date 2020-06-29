BATH — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that two additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total to 285 confirmed cases, 10 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the Town of Prattsburgh.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset, or date of test if asymptomatic, through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate that the individuals are linked to a previously reported positive case, and they traveled to a state with high rates of infection. Neither individual posed any known public exposure risks since their return to Steuben County.

"The travel advisory has been enacted to protect our residents and stop the further spread of COVID-19," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "It is imperative that individuals who are visiting from states with high rates of infection as well as county residents who are returning from those states self-quarantine for 14 days once they arrive in New York. Self-quarantine involves staying home from work and other outside activities and isolating in a separate bedroom from other household members."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.