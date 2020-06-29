Capacity will be limited to comply with distancing guidelines; Stewart Park pool prepping to open, too

CORNING - Denison Park Pool will open Wednesday for the season, according to Alex Hamilton, city parks and recreation director.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the pool will be operated slightly differently this year, Hamilton said. Initially, the pool will be restricting pool use to City of Corning residents only with reduced capacity limits as well as offering three different swim sessions.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said each session will be limited to 30 residents on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The following schedule will be implemented Monday through Sunday:

Session 1: 1-2:30 p.m.

Session 2: 3-4:30 p.m.

Session 3: 5-6:30 p.m.

Patrons will be allowed to attend one swimming session each day allowing the facility to accommodate as many patrons as possible, officials said.

"Although we will not be able to accommodate our usual crowds, we thought it was important to try to accommodate some of our residents this summer as long as social distancing measures can be met," Ryckman said

Patrons will be required to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other individuals at all times, unless they are members of the same household or family unit.

Hamilton said face coverings are not to be worn while in the pool but are recommended when distancing of six feet is unattainable while entering and exiting the pool, using restroom facilities, and when someone unexpectedly comes within six feet of you.

"We ask people to be patient and follow social distancing guidelines so we can keep the pool open this summer,'' Hamilton said. "We are now working on preparing the Stewart Park pool which should be open in the next week or two."

Seating will not be provided, but people using the pool are welcome to bring their own folding chairs, he said.