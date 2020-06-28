Wellsville holds 2020 graduation at Municipal Airport

WELLSVILLE — Every graduating class is unique, with its own personality and talents.

The Class of 2020, though, will have a special place all its own — the class that saw its senior year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellsville’s seniors made a bit of local history they never intended Friday night, becoming the district’s first class to celebrate graduation at the Wellsville Municipal Airport, drive-in style.

"To the seniors, you’ll be forever known as the COVID kids, the Class of 2020," Wellsville Secondary School Principal Mary Ellen O’Connell said during opening remarks. "Continue to rise to every challenge that comes your way, and use what you have learned about yourself from your high school days to bring positive change to the world."

Students and their families drove into the airport Friday evening, filling the lot in front of the stage with cars and trucks, many of them decked out in tributes to the graduates. Students sported an addition to the normal graduation attire of cap and gown — a black and orange Class of 2020 mask that came off briefly as students posed for pictures on the stage after receiving their diplomas.

The unusual circumstances were nothing new for the Class of 2020, which has taken everything in stride since in-class instruction abruptly ended in mid-March.

"They chose a path of gratitude over selfishness. They chose to be brave as they faced their fears," O’Connell said. "They chose to be resilient despite their disappointment. In fact, they even chose to have a blast as they picked up their caps and gowns. They walked the red carpet with pride, sporting everything from prom dresses to cowboy hats. More importantly, the Class of 2020 chose to make a commitment to each other, to make the remainder of their senior year memorable and fun, despite the chaos and disruption of this pandemic. To watch this unfold was extraordinary. I could not be more proud of how the Class of 2020 navigated this year."

In his address to the student body, Eric Morehouse said the pandemic and the challenges of the last several months have given the seniors a new perspective.

"I encourage each and every one of you to take a step back and view the bigger picture with everything that you do in life, and in turn you might have a better perspective on life," Morehouse said. "I’m also glad to live in such a wonderful town with a community that has made this pandemic a little easier to handle. While we may not have gotten closer as a class we have gotten closer as a community. Wherever you go in life I urge you to find people that will support you and surround yourselves with them, as it makes life a lot better."

Salutatorian Milla Litzburg noted that while "the class of 2020 is a class with a vision, we never saw COVID-19 coming." Prom, the senior trip, the spring sports season and a thousand other moments big and small were lost to the pandemic, but Litzburg said it also provided more time to create new memories — and fostered a greater sense of urgency.

"I now always think to myself that with everything going on, I want to make the most of every moment in my life because at any given point in time, it could be gone in a second just like our prom, senior trip, or even the traditional graduation had been," she said. "These hardships that my class and every other class have gone through around the world just shows how strongminded, ambitious, determined, and willing we are to keep on going with our lives."

Rather than pushing them apart, Litzburg said the pandemic brought the Class of 2020 closer together.

"Our generation is a special one that has sacrificed numerous high school memories and activities, and with the history that has been made this year, we are going to go forward stronger than ever. I really believe that," Litzburg said. "We have learned and are continuing to learn so much about ourselves during this uncertain time, and this knowledge will forever connect us all. Our class has formed a bond with this school and community that will never be broken."

With no keynote address this year by a guest, the student speakers took centerstage.

Valedictorian Sarah Carlton said perhaps the Class of 2020 was meant to experience the hardships of the abbreviated senior year, to set the stage for something better. Carlton pointed to a verse from the Book of Esther — "Perhaps you were made for such a time as this."

"Maybe this wasn’t quite the graduation that we expected to have, or the magical final months of high school that we always imagined," Carlton said. "But, in light of everything, I hope that the goodness of the things you have has overwhelmed the regret over the loss of the things you had hoped to have."

Carlton closed by urging the Class of 2020 to remember this year’s lesson in perseverance.

"This isn’t the last time that you’ll experience the loss of something you hoped for, but I hope that when you face it again you’ll recognize your ability to choose what goes in the empty spaces left by disappointments in your life," Carlton said. "I hope that instead of dwelling on the ‘what if’s’ and wishing that things were different, you look for the good that comes from facing adversity. After all, ‘perhaps you were made for such a time as this.’"

Class of 2020 & Future Plans

Dale Adam Ableidinger Employment

Lillian Marie Adams Employment

Kelleach Edwin Bailey Northern Michigan University

Julie Marie Baker Employment

Brandon L. Bestine Employment

Seth T. Bowen University of Northwestern Ohio

Alexander Lee Brandes Employment

Hunter Michael Brandes Purdue Polytechnic Institute

Teagin Nathan Brandes Alfred State College

Colten Justin Buck Employment

Garrett L. Button Employment

Makayla Marie Cabeza Mohawk Valley Community College

Sarah Kathleen Carlton Word of Life Bible Institute

Scott Alan Carpenter Employment

Noah M. Chaffee SUNY Cortland

Preston Evan Chapman Employment

Taniyah O. S. Clark Employment

Emily Jade Cline CA BOCES Dental Program

Molly Elizabeth Cole SUNY Geneseo

Sueann Renee Cole Employment

Jaelynn Rochel Cowan Employment

Skylyn Marie Coy SUNY Brockport

Loralai Michele Crawford University of Rochester

Kayla Louise Day University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

Mallory Shannan Dimpfl Jamestown Community College

Sierra Crystalann Dreibelbis SUNY Potsdam

Tyler Morgan Dreibelbis Employment

Makayla Jean Edwards Monroe Community College

Eagan Lewis Enke Alfred State College

Deann Louise Evens Genesee Community College

Breona T. Fanton Alfred State College

Tyrone W. Fields-Johnson Undecided

Tyler H. Fuoco University of Hawaii at Manoa

Meagan Claire Marie Gaylord Jamestown Community College

Collin James Geffers Employment

Paiton Lynn Golish United States Army National Guard

Alexander James Good Nazareth College

Ryan Madison Hall Employment

Holden Cole Hoffman University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

Taylor Mae Hurd Roberts Wesleyan College

Wyatt David Hyer United States Army National Guard

Brenna MacKenzie Irish Employment

Alliya Renee Jackson Employment

Catrina Lynn-Marie Jordan Jamestown Community College

Cora Lynn-Morgan Jordan Jamestown Community College

Maxwell Joseph Jusianiec Cheshire Academy

Daniel M. Kane Employment

Hunter Daniel Kear Finger Lakes Community College

Austin Alexander Keib SUNY Geneseo

Emma Louise Kinnicutt SUNY Brockport

Malcom Scott Lanphere SUNY Delhi

Foster Jordan Latner Mohawk Valley Community College

Milla A. Litzburg University of Rochester

Keara Aileen Ludu D’Youville College

Adam Thomas MacLeod Employment

Connor M. Majewski University of Rochester

Griffin T. Majewski Gannon University

Sophie Andrea Majewski University of Scranton

Regan Jade Marsh Monroe Community College

Ryan Daniel Martelle Employment

Delayne Lynne Mattison University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

Molly Grace McKee Alfred University

Eric David Morehouse Alfred State College

Ashley Marie Ordway Employment

Ettore Orioli Returned to Italy

Taylor Nicole Payne University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

Rhiannon Scarlet Peck Jamestown Community College

James Daniel Piscitelli Employment

Sonya An Plank Employment

Reanna Gunn Plyler Jamestown Community College

Eden L. Rao University at Buffalo

Logan A. Richards Employment

Stephanie Michelle Rouse Employment

Brittney Nicole Sands Jamestown Community College

Henrik Robin Schmacker Returned to Germany

Isaiah Douglas Scott Shenandoah Conservatory

Ashley Lynn Sexton Undecided

Jarek Donovan Shea University at Buffalo

Dimitria Victoria Shepherd Employment

Robert Joseph Shuryn Onondaga Community College

Brianna S. Slater Employment

Jesse Faith Slocum University of Arizona

Brooke E. Smith Undecided

JulieAnn K. Smyers Employment

Erin Teressa Spicer Villa Maria College

Ethen Christopher Stoll Employment

Parker Allen Stuck United States Army National Guard

Tyler Daniel Thompson Employment

Elijah Daniel Torruella Employment

Katharyn Dwyer Tronetti St. John Fisher College

Marie Celeste Vanswevelt Returned to Belgium

Micah Raymond Whitehouse Niagara Community College

Ethan Noel Wonderling Alfred State College