Susan Bain-Lucey gets super sendoff with parade, balloons and well-wishes from school community

ALMOND — During any 40-year career, most people expect something unique to happen.

Think of the cascading profound changes that occurred during the era when Thomas Edison introduced electricity and electric lights. Or when the Wright Brothers took us toward the heavens or President Eisenhower introduced the interstate highway system to speed us across the country.

More recently, gradual wholesale computerization is another example that has profoundly impacted workplaces.

Each of those remarkable changes was so profound that nobody predicted them.

During the four-decade career of Alfred-Almond secondary principal Susan Bain-Lucey, nobody anticipated a world-wide pandemic that would isolate countries and continents and cause wholesale changes to entire populations, literally millions of people across the face of our planet who started wearing masks and avoided handshakes.

Bain-Lucey’s last year at the helm of the Alfred-Almond seventh through twelfth grades took place as governors closed schools mid-term and were unable to predict when crippling microscopic creatures would release their holds on virtually every business in the country. High school graduations come to mind: At least one Upstate New York senior class will use the conveniently located (for them) Watkins Glen race track. But not every school district has a renowned world class speed way a short drive away.

But Alfred-Almond, like most schools, will use such unique features as topography to make the graduation ceremony meaningful and, consequently, unforgettable for the district’s 46 seniors in the Class of 2020.

Those seniors have been practicing for more than a month on the upper athletic field that rises above the stately 80-plus-year-old building. During a Spectator interview with Bain-Lucey last week, district staff shuffled plans and debated every component of the ceremony and kept eyes on regional forecasts for hints of rain.

How did Bain-Lucey leapfrog educationally from West Irondequoit High to Alfred-Almond? The old-fashioned way. She studied and studied and studied.

Her baccalaureate stop was at SUNY Geneseo for a bachelor’s degree. Her master’s in special education came via Alfred University and her master’s in school district administration from SUNY Brockport.

Other stops included a stint at a private daycare center and a decade as principal.

Bain-Lucey and her colleagues kept returning to the 79th annual Alfred-Almond commencement, polishing moments, assuring teachers and seniors knew where they were supposed to be at every stage of the ceremony.

Of course, what graduation practice would be complete without “Show your school spirit” day or “Go fly a kite” day.

The Spectator reporter predicted all participants, including soon-to-be graduates, would know their roles flawlessly and enthusiastically. The potential vagaries of outside summer weather probably gave a few graduates and teachers fluttery stomachs. But nobody missed a stanza of the Alma Mater sung “Neath the hills of Allegany.”

Friday afternoon brought a huge surprise, although the obvious affection students and staff have for their retiring principal should have served as a warning that a tribute was being planned.

A colleague used some subterfuge to draw Bain-Lucey back to the school building. Bain-Lucey had no sooner dealt with the “missing key” or a “locked door” when she was startled to see a long parade of honking vehicles, balloons attached and including a fire truck and school bus, turn from Route 21 into the school campus.

Dozens of vehicles then slowly passed her viewing perch on the front steps, students, parents and colleagues yelling out appreciation and congratulations, stopping frequently to hand over flowers and other gifts.

Bain-Lucey took it all in. Smiling, pointing, air hugging and laughing.

"You got me! Totally unexpected. Totally unexpected,“ Bain-Lucey said. "It's amazing. It's amazing. I thought I was coming to let (a colleague) in the building."

The tribute left no doubt what Bain-Lucey’s colleagues and students think of their retiring secondary principal.

Bain-Lucey ended the earlier interview with a monologue about her particular enthusiasm — reading — and how vital that skill is in education and any career.

This reporter’s guess is that with her education and dedication, Bain-Lucey and her colleagues will impart the skills and dedication necessary for lifelong success to the Class of 2020 at Alfred-Almond.