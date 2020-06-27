Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Two people from Prattsburgh were arrested June 12 by N.Y. State Troopers investigating a burglary there. Emma L. Preston, 22, and Brian D. Scoville, 35, were both charged with 3rd degree burglary as a class D nonviolent felony. Both were processed and released with appearance tickets for Prattsburgh Town Court.

A car vs. garbage truck accident occurred at 10:05 a.m. June 16 on Rte. 54-East Lake Road in Milo. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies Penn Yan Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps, and Medic 55 responded. Investigation determined that Ronald L. Reisig, 84, of Nicholasville, Ky. was traveling south and failed to observe the parked, unoccupied Cardinal Disposal garbage truck on the west shoulder of the highway. The driver of the garbage truck was out of the vehicle making a pick up. Reisig sideswiped the unoccupied truck and continued south, where he struck a mailbox and came to rest on the west side of the roadway. Both vehicles were damaged in the collision. Reisig appeared to be uninjured, but was transported by ambulance to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital for a check-over. He was charged with unsafe passing.

Christopher R. Hawley, 29, of Penn Yan, was arrested June 16 by Penn Yan Police responding to a 911 call of a physical disturbance at a local establishment where Hawley was throwing pool balls and other items at citizens inside. Upon arrival, Police observed Hawley being held down by multiple citizens inside the establishment. Officers intervened and attempted to place Hawley into investigative detention for the safety of everyone at the establishment. While officers were attempting to place handcuffs on Hawley to control him, Hawley turned and spit a large amount of blood and saliva in the eyes and face of an officer. Hawley was eventually detained and taken into custody without further incident. He was taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment to an injury that he sustained prior to the 911 call. The officer was also treated at the hospital for blood exposure to the eyes and later released. Hawley was charged with 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration, 2nd degree harassment, and 2nd degree disorderly conduct. He was issued an appearance ticket and released to appear in court later. Items in the establishment were damaged and police are meeting with the owners to determine a appropriate path forward.

Ivy Rose Gottschall, 21, of Highland Dr., Dundee, was arrested June 19 by Penn Yan Police after she was seen in the presence of a village resident who is the protected person in a stay-away court order of protection against Gottschall. She was charged with 2nd degree criminal contempt, and was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Christopher W. Hicks, 26, of Dresden, was arrested for drunk driving June 19 by State Troopers after being stopped on Log City Road in Starkey. He was charged with common law DWI and DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, and was later released with appearance tickets for Starkey Town Court.

Corrine Robinson, 19, of Penn Yan, was arrested June 20 by Ontario County Deputies responding to County Road 6 and Snell Road in Geneva for the report of a domestic disturbance that was in progress in a vehicle. Robinson and Taylor Weeks, 24, of Penn Yan, were traveling north on County Road 6 with their 6-month-old child when they began arguing. Robinson was eventually arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. She was taken to the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.

Christopher W. Handy, 46, of Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation June 21 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was released with an appearance ticket.

Jeffrey C. Seeley, 52, of Campbell, was charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation June 21 by Penn Yan Police for driving with a suspended license. He was released with an appearance ticket.