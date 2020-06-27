CORNING - A homeless man who was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing about $350 worth of items from Wegmans, was charged Thursday for allegedly breaking into a Winfield Street home apparently to make methamphetamine.

James S. Clark, 32, was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary and will likely face other charges, according to Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, patrolmen responded to Wegmans and arrested Clark for allegedly stealing approximately $350 worth of items, Spaulding said. Due to bail reform laws city police were required to give Clark an appearance ticket and release him.

Spaulding said at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday patrolmen were dispatched to a Winfield Street address in the city’s Northside for a report of burglary in progress.

"A caretaker to the home arrived on scene and noticed there had been a forced entry into the residence and that person observed that a suspect was still in the house," Spaulding said. "Police responded, made entry to the home and captured Clark."

Spaulding said during the investigation it was revealed that Clark had forcibly broken into the house and police believe he began to manufacture methamphetamine at the home.

Members of the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team responded assisted in the removal of the meth manufacturing items.

Clark was brought back to the Corning Police Department where he was processed and taken to the Steuben County CAP court for arraignment and released. He will likely face further charges once the collected evidence has been sent to the crime lab for further analysis.