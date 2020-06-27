Hornell High School’s 139th Commencement exercises features lessons learned during coronavirus shutdown

HORNELL — The Hornell High School Class of 2020 is “one for the history books” a top graduate told classmates and audience members Friday night at the school’s commencement exercises during a sun-splashed evening on the school’s athletic field.

Hornell High School’s 139th commencements were unprecedented, with nearly 130 graduates receiving diplomas during three separate ceremonies that stretched over some five hours.

Hornell and North Hornell fire trucks led parades of graduates around the city following the conclusion of each ceremony, while district staffers prepped the stadium for the next group of seniors and families after the first and second commencement exercises.

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State restrictions limited attendance to a maximum of 150 people at each ceremony. Graduates — sitting at least six feet apart — donned special face masks with Red Raider colors as student speakers reviewed their Hornell scholastic careers and senior years upended by the pandemic.

“I want to acknowledge the elephant in the room,” said Emma Flaitz, co-salutatorian. “I’m sorry that we didn’t get to experience our senior year the way we had hoped. It’s crazy to stand up here and look out at all of you, six feet apart, masks, and unfilled stands.”

Flaitz noted that her Class of 2020 classmates were separated earlier in their academic years, with half attending North Hornell School and half attending Bryant School.

“Although I’m heartbroken that we cannot be together, it’s almost ironic that we’re in separate groups. Our class was divided in the beginning as it is now in our final stretch,” she said.

Flaitz likened her speech to a “ big thank you note,” as she recognized the impact of teachers, support staff, administrators, families and the community on the graduates. And she stressed that the graduating class was making history.

“Our class has excelled academically, athletically and artistically,” Flaitz said. “Our class is full of future nurses, engineers, cosmetologists, accountants, cyber security officers, business owners, social workers, military personnel and workforce members, to name a few. I know the future is bright with my classmates in charge. I know that this year isn’t at all what we planned, but there’s some comfort in knowing that our class is one for the history books. Even though it feels like the end, it’s only the beginning.”

Class Valedictorian Sophia Carretto said the disruption of in-person classes, which began in March, amplified her memories of commonplace school interactions, as she thanked teachers, coaches, families and friends.

“Each of these small encounters that I experienced every day are some things that I will never get back,” Carretto said. “I will never walk out the doors of Hornell High School again. I will never get to see my teachers again. I will never get to sit at a lunch table with all my friends, laughing until my stomach hurt for one last time. These were things that I never truly thought were that important to me, but now I realize they are more important than ever.

“Although I would never wish for these tough times to fall upon us, it has made me realize how important and special all the little things about our every day lives were, and are, for me. These little things made each day at school and at home normal for me.

“The fact that I am so connected to these little interactions and things has made me realize what I have and wish that I had appreciated it more before.

“Before this pandemic, it seemed like everyone was caught up in the big issues and in the future. Everyone’s focus was rarely on the here and the now. Once the coronavirus hit, we were all forced to sit back and take a look at what we missed while focusing on the bigger things in life. These times have made us truly appreciate what we have and what we’ve got to lose.”

Carter Lyng, co-salutatorian of the class, encouraged graduates to find silver linings in a senior year that did not go as expected.

“I’d like to emphasize the impact of a positive mindset on our lives,” he said. “Throughout our lives, good things happen and bad things happen. Instead of accepting the bad things, try to look on the bright side. Perhaps you can use catastrophe to your advantage.

“Lots of people have been very disappointed this year since we haven’t been to school since March. Our prom was canceled and sports were canceled. However, 2020 has been the year of our dreams. First of all, we’ve had the best senior skip day in the history of mankind and managed to cancel final exams for most of the school, and the few final exams we had were shorter and easier.”

Vivianne Spitulnik, editor in chief of 86th edition of the Maple Leaf Yearbook, announced this year’s dedication is to Barbara Johner, a teacher’s aide/library aide who has worked in the district for more than 20 years.

“Anyone who knows her knows that she would go above and beyond to make a student’s day better,” Spitulnik said. “I firmly believe that if the Class of 2020 approaches the world with even a quarter of the kindness, love and passion for others the way she does, the world will be a better place.”

Two school board members were on hand at each ceremony for the presentation of diplomas.

The Hornell High School Alma Mater, with words by Class of 1928 graduate Paul Egger, served as an appropriate sendoff for a senior year that tugged at the heartstrings.

A song of praise is always in our hearts,

It speaks of love that’s true;

Our kindest thoughts we’ll ever set apart

For dear old red and blue.

Alma Mater, school that we esteem,

Dear to us you seem,

Hail thy honor, may it live in greatness,

Bringing fame unequaled to H.H.S.