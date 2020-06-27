FRIENDSHIP — Twenty-four members of the Class of 2020 of Friendship Central School received their diplomas during the commencement exercise on Saturday.

Ms. Judy May, Superintendent, Mr. Christian Cornwell, Principal, and Mr. W. Scott Ritchie, President of the Board of Education, presented the diplomas.

The program for the 156th graduation of the Friendship Central School included Aubrey Bogart giving the Valedictorian Address and Charis Ruxton the Salutatorian Address. High School History teacher James Greenaker was the guest speaker.

Awards presented during the exercise included:

Valedictorian Award: Aubrey Bogart

Salutatorian Award: Charis Ruxton

NHS Members: Aubrey Bogart, Evan Bogart, Jade Bunk, Lyndsay Davis, Micah Hosley, Elijah Legacy, Charis Ruxton, Faith Sands, Elizabeth Sisson,

Acces-VR Award - Seth Bogart

ACSMA Scholarship - Evan Bogart

Alco Credit Union - Charis Ruxton, Elizabeth Sisson

Allegany County Pomona Grange - Seth Bogart, Dustin Buddell

American Red Cross Scholarship - Charis Ruxton

Belva Waite Scholarships - Aubrey Bogart, Jade Bunk, Micah Hosley, Charis Ruxton

Daniel J. McCarthy Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart

Cardi Health Professions Scholarship - Elijah Legacy

CSEA Scholarship(s) - Kyleigh Auman

Delores Ackerman Scholarship - Seth Bogart

Deputy Sheriff’s Scholarship - Evan Bogart, Lyndsay Davis

Dennis Amore Scholar/Athlete - Elizabeth Sisson

Donahue Family Scholarship - Blake Hewitt

FCS Student Council Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart, Micah Hosley

Friendship American Legion Scholarship - Evan Bogart, Blake Hewitt, Charis Ruxton,

Friendship Cheese Festival Scholarship - Lyndsay Davis, Charis Ruxton, Faith Sands

Friendship Designated Alfred State Scholarship - Blake Hewitt, Austin Ritchie

Friendship Homecomers - Aubrey Bogart, Micah Hosley, Charis Ruxton

Friendship Legion Auxiliary Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart, Evan Bogart, Seth Bogart

Friendship Rotary Scholarship - Micah Hosley, Elizabeth Sisson

Friendship SAL Legion Scholarship - Nathan Sortore

Friendship Teachers’ Association - Aubrey Bogart, Charis Ruxton

Friendship Youth Baseball L. Collins/J. Schneider/ J. Swift Memorial Scholarship - Charis Ruxton, Micah Hosley, Lyndsay Davis,

Friendship-Cuba Masonic Lodge - Austin Ritchie, Maylynn Skinner, Nicole Spohn

Keuka College Alumni Scholarship - Elizabeth Sisson

JCC USA Scholarship - Charis Ruxton

National Honor Society Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart, Jade Bunk, Micah Hosley, Elizabeth Sisson, Charis Ruxton

NY State Academic Excellence - Aubrey Bogart, Charis Ruxton, Micah Hosley

Off to College Award - Taylor Hale

Roberts Wesleyan Dean’s Scholarship - Elijah Legacy

St. Rose Award - Seth Bogart

St. Rose Presidential & Music Scholarship - Evan Bogart

St. Rose Trustees Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart

Suzanne Lester - Walker Memorial - Evan Bogart

TJ Mott Student/Athlete Scholarship - Micah Hosley, Charis Ruxton

Wellsville Business & Professional Women’s Club - Charis Ruxton

World of Work Awards - Dustin Buddell, Brandon Burdick, Riley Cummins, Jakobe Gordon, Tim Hale, Alex Smith, Nathan Sortore, Alyssa Theodore.

Friendship Central School graduating Class of 2020: Kyleigh Auman, Aubrey Bogart, Evan Bogart, Seth Bogart, Dustin Buddell, Jade Bunk, Brandon Burdick, Riley Cummins, Lyndsay Davis, Jakobe Gordon, Taylor Hale, Tim Hale, Blake Hewitt, Micah Hosley, Elijah Legacy, Austin Ritchie, Charis Ruxton, Faith Sands, Elizabeth Sisson, Maylynn Skinner, Alex Smith, Nathan Sortore, Nicole Spohn, Alyssa Theodore.