First time in recent memory graduation ceremony held outside

ANDOVER — Potential graduates sat in isolation with their parents and guests when Andover Central School held its first outdoor graduation ceremony in recent memory Friday night.

“This is just a perfect place to hold an outdoor ceremony. We might make this a tradition,” said Principal Jon Morris, standing on the porch between the pillars in front of the door leading into the school’s gym/auditorium, where graduation has been held every year for as long as Morris can remember.

The porch was lined with microphones for the speakers and a table holding 26 diplomas while the seniors in purple and white gowns were spread across the lawn sitting in groups of no more than five, in quarantine with their parents and guests.

The only speakers at the ceremony were Salutatorian Emily Wahl and Valedictorian Makayla Whitesell. Class President Madison Graham led the Pledge of Allegiance. Prior to the ceremony, messages from Principal Jon Morris, School Superintendent Lawrence Spangenburg and guest speaker Wayne Grant were recorded.

“They (the students) really wanted to speak live to their classmates,” Morris said.

First to speak, Valedictorian Whitesell told her classmates, “I wish our time together hadn’t gone by as fast as it has.”

Talking about her teachers, she said, “The life lessons they have taught us will help us to dodge the boulders life will throw us.

“This year life threw us a giant boulder with Covid-19. We have missed so many things, our prom, our class trip to Universal, our Senior Takeover Day and our last few months together as a class. Even though we dodged the boulder we made the bast of it. We now know that we can overcome any boulders that life throws at us.”

She went on to thank her family, teachers, and fellow students for their support.

Whitesell earned an Advanced Regents With Honors diploma and is planning to attend Jamestown Community College in the fall to study nursing. She is the recipient of both athletic and academic scholarships including the AAUW Science and Math Award, the NYS Law Enforcement Officers Award, the NYS Comptrollers Achievement Award, the Pat Perrone Athletic/Science Award and more.

The next and last speaker was Salutatorian Emily Wahl, who told her classmates that throughout their school years each of their teachers taught them life lessons.

“Everyone of our teachers have gone above and beyond. … Because of them I am everything I am meant to be,” she said.

Wahl also thanked her parents for their dedication and guidance and the community that helped make the year “memorable.”

Wahl earned an Advanced Regents With Honors diploma and is planning to attend D’Youville in the fall to study to be a Physician Assistant. She is the recipient of scholarships from the Air Preheater Benevolent Club Award, Andover Sports Boosters, Ljunstrom Scholarship and was named Female Athlete of the Year among other awards.

A total of 26 diplomas in white envelops were picked up by Rhiannon Brown, Brianna Cansdale, Kelsie Donnelly, Alexis Gaylord, Moses Gertzen, Madison Graham, Noah Greene, Gabriel Grossman, Gabriel Halsey, Shana Harrington, Maggie Helveston, Aliyah Hills, Taylor Hunt, Evan Kent, Zoey McMichael, Kathryn Morris, Hayleigh Niedermaier, Preston Ordway, Ceceila Reitnauer, Tyler Reynolds, Mya Soderman, Grady Terhune, Emily Wahl, Parker Wallace, Makayla Whitesell and Christy Lynn Wood.

Regents diplomas were awarded to 20 students, 17 will be attending college in the Fall, seven students will be entering the workforce, five will study nursing and three are entering the military.

Following the last graduate, Superintendent Spangenburg certified the students as graduates of Andover Central School and told them to move their tassels to the other side of their caps.