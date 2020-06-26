CANISTEO — The Wimodaughsian Library hopes its younger patrons will continue reading for enjoyment and prizes this summer.

The Library is going to try to run a summer reading program online, called Read Squared. Children aged 3 to 12 will win free ice cream, candy or pizza each week, just by registering their 15 minutes of reading at our reading link. Every additional 15 minutes registered awards readers with raffle tickets to win a grand prize in August. The program also has mini games and zoo tours to entertain and educate.

Additionally, to open up our world the Wimodaughsian Library is posting a different, week-long summer program each week for five weeks this summer, so patrons can check the facebook page or the website for the link, starting each Monday in July and August.

Programs include a program on Native Americans, Mind Control, Dog Tricks and Training, Magic, and the always popular Didgeridoo Down Under with Rob Thomas. Patrons will be able to watch each show more than once, but only for a week at a time.