Senior Farmers Market coupons available to eligible residents

BELMONT — The Allegany County Office for the Aging announced Thursday that its annual Senior Picnic will be canceled this year.

"We will start our planning process for next year and make it an event to remember!" said Allegany County Office for the Aging Director Anita Mattison.

SENIOR FARMERS MARKET COUPONS

During the month of July, the Office for the Aging has scheduled "Drive-thru" locations across the County to distribute Farmers Market Coupons to eligible seniors. The Farmers Market Coupon booklets will contain $20 in Farmers Markets coupons for you to use at participating Farmers Markets.

Eligibility to receive the Farmers Market Coupons is as follows: age 60 or over - have not received the coupons this year and meet the gross monthly income limits below:

– $1968/month for a one-person household; or

– $2,658/month for a two-person household; or

– $3,349/month for a three-person household

(Income levels increase by $691/month based on the number of persons in the applicant's household)

Remember that all individuals age 60 and over in a household who meet income requirements are eligible to receive a booklet.

The form will need to be completed by everyone who is eligible and would like to receive a Farmers Market Coupon booklet in the household.

Pre-fill out the form and bring it with you to the distribution sites to expedite the process.

If you are not able to attend the distribution sites and would like to have another individual pick up your Farmers Market Coupons, you will still have to complete the enclosed form AND provide a note giving permission for your coupons to be distributed to another individual.

Please wear a face covering and remain in your vehicles to ensure proper social distancing.

Locations and times for the "drive-thru" distributions are listed below. If you need any clarification on the locations or a physical address, feel free to give the OFA office a call at 585-268-9390 or toll free at 866-268-9390.

Allegany County Office for the Aging Farmers Market Coupon Distribution locations and times

Thursday 7/2- Rushford Fire Hall- 1-3

Monday 7/6- Whitesville Ambulance Bay- 1-3

Tuesday 7/7- Genesee Valley School- 1-3

Wednesday 7/8- Wellsville High School- 1:30-3:30

Thursday 7/9- Friendship Fire Hall- 9-11

Friday 7/10- Andover Fire Hall-1-3

Monday 7/13- Fillmore Fire Hall -1-3

Tuesday 7/14- Cuba VFW- 1-3

Wednesday 7/15- Belfast Fire Hall- 1-3

Thursday 7/16- Almond Community Church-1-3

Friday 7/17- Richburg Fireman’s Clubhouse-1-3

Monday 7/20- AE Crandall Hook & Ladder- Alfred- 9-11

Tuesday 7/21- Canaseraga Fire Hall- 1-3

Wednesday 7/22- Wellsville High School -1:30-3:30

Thursday 7/23- Houghton Fire Hall- 1-3

Monday 7/27- Angelica Fire Hall-9-11

Wednesday 7/29- Genesee Valley School- 1-3

For more information, contact the Office for the Aging at 268-9390 (Toll Free 1-866-268-9390).