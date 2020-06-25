The Yates Country Democratic Headquarter announces that their 9 Main Street Headquarters office has reopened. For June and July, they will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be closed July 4. It can open at other times upon request.

New York safety guidelines will be respected by wearing face coverings, six-feet distancing, and limiting the occupancy to 10 people. Contact them at YatesDems@gmail.com; their website at YatesDems.org; or by phone at 315-308-3214 to leave a message that will be returned.