NAPLES — Bristol Valley Theater, the Finger Lakes' award-winning live professional theater, will open its BVT at Home Series on June 27 with the first ever Virtual Cabaret.

In response to New York state mandates prohibiting public performances, Bristol Valley Theater, the Finger Lakes' award-winning live professional theater, has converted their usual six show summer season to BVT at Home; a series of performances available online.

The BVT at Home Series will begin on June 27th with the Virtual Cabaret, an online version of the yearly tradition wherein Bristol Valley Theater cast, crew, staff and supporters perform songs or scenes of their choosing.

"It's not in BVT's nature to stay at home, but we won't let that stop us from bringing you the fantastic, innovative entertainment you've come to expect from us every summer for the past 56 years," says Bristol Valley Theater Executive Artistic Director Karin Bowersock. "We are excited to bring the Cabaret into your homes this June, and to reconnect with our audience and with BVT performers past and present!"

Over 20 Bristol Valley Theater performers and alumni are set to perform, including Chris J. Handley, Tommy Labanaris, and former BVT Artistic Director Michael Perreca. The performers will rehearse and record their segments from their homes. Long-time BVT actor, composer, and music director, Michael Radi, is the music director for the Virtual Cabaret.

"It's a challenge, but an exciting one, to be producing the Cabaret online," says Radi. "We all look forward to the Cabaret every year as a bit of an opportunity to show off for our audience and for each other. But now in this time of uncertainty and distancing it feels more important than ever to come together and support each other, our audience, and BVT."

The Virtual Cabaret will premiere at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, and the Vimeo link will be available for one month. Anyone who had already purchased a subscription or single ticket has the option to convert their purchase to the entire BVT at Home Series at no additional charge. For new buyers, the charge for the Vimeo link is $15. The link will be sent to all new and previous ticket holders on Friday, June 26. In addition, a full BVT at Home Series Subscription can be purchased with a donation to Bristol Valley Theater in the amount of $100 or more.

The BVT at Home series continues in July with four new play readings and a to-be- announced comedy event in August.

For more information, visit bvtnaples.org