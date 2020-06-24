GENESEO — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that a single right-lane closure will be implemented along Interstate 390 in the southbound direction at Exit 5 near Dansville in Livingston County, beginning today through Friday, June 26 to accommodate bridge repairs.

Construction activities will be limited to daytime hours, though the lane closure will remain in effect through the evening and overnight hours.

All construction activities at this location are weather dependent and subject to change.

NYSDOT is advising the traveling public to provide extra travel time and exercise caution while driving through an active highway work zone.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.