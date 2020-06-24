More than 1.7 million people requested an absentee ballot, which could mean winners won't be declared in key congressional races for weeks

ALBANY — This much we know: Joe Biden won the New York Democratic presidential primary Tuesday.

As for many of the key congressional, state and local primaries across the state? Results could still be weeks away.

The spread of COVID-19 forced New York into a primary like no other on Tuesday, with more people appearing to cast their ballot by absentee rather than showing up to the polls.

Early results Tuesday night suggested more people cast their ballots by mail than in person.

That is causing a major logistical challenge for county election boards, which will be tasked with counting up to 1.7 million absentee ballots— more than 10 times the amount of the last presidential primary year in 2016.

It all means some key races may not be decided for more than a week.

"It's going to take a while to finalize all the numbers," said Kelly Penziul, president of the state Election Commissioners' Association and a Steuben County elections commissioner. "We have a process we have to follow."

Here are four things to know about Tuesday's primary:

Absentee counting won't even start until July 1

Absentee ballots in New York had to be postmarked by Tuesday in order to be counted in the primary elections.

But they can continue trickling in to county election boards through June 30.

That means up to 1.7 million ballots won't be opened until July 1 at the earliest. And even then, it will take time to crosscheck voter rolls and other counties' records to ensure nobody voted twice even before officials get the chance to count up the votes.

Few results were in by 10 p.m. in the 27th congressional district in western New York, where voters cast ballots in both a special election to immediately replace convicted Rep. Chris Collins and a Republican primary to pick the GOP candidate in November.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw conceded the GOP primary race late Tuesday to state Sen. Chris Jacobs, who also had an early lead in the special election against Democrat Nate McMurray in a district that stretches into Livingston County and the Rochester suburbs.

Several counties, including Rockland, have acquired high-speed vote-counting machines to assist with the process. But the paper vote count remains unprecedented and will still be time consuming.

That could mean delays in declaring a winner in a pair of key congressional races in the Hudson Valley: An eight-way Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Nita Lowey in the 17th district, and a heated battle between longtime Rep. Eliot Engel and educator Jamaal Bowman in the 16th district.

Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, the Rockland County Democratic elections commissioner, is telling candidates to expect results "on or about July 7."

"It's been a real experience," she said. "We had to build up a vote-by-mail system in under two months. There have been a lot of growing pains. I think all the vendors in the state were overwhelmed."

Major races are too close to call

In a normal election year, most races are called on election night. Only the closest of close races are usually forced to rely on paper ballot counting.

But nothing is normal in 2020.

Several major races across the state saw no clear results Tuesday night, largely because of the huge amount of paper ballots that remain to be counted.

It means candidates will be left in the lurch until counting is completed, a process that could take a week or two weeks or even more.

Results from in-person voting showed Bowman with a 8,490 to 4,909 lead over Engel in the Bronx. But the Westchester County portion makes up about two-thirds of the district, and no results had been posted by 10 p.m.

That race, which has garnered national headlines, saw a major influx of absentees: Westchester and Bronx voters requested more than 180,000 absentee ballots, though not all were within the district.

Absentees will also decide the 12-way Democratic primary in the 15th congressional district, where City Councilman Ritchie Torres led with 6,841 votes to Assemblyman Michael Blake's 4,177 votes.

That district is also in the Bronx, where there were at least 90,000 absentee ballots requested — though, again, not all within the district.

Biden cruised to victory

At least there was one race that won't be left to mystery.

Joe Biden, the former vice president, cruised to a win in New York's Democratic presidential primary. The Associated Press called Biden's victory shortly after polls closed at 9 p.m.

That shouldn't be cause for surprise: Biden has already wrapped up the Democratic nomination.

But 10 other candidates -- including Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang -- kept their name on the ballot in hopes of picking up extra delegates for the Democratic National Convention, surviving an attempt by New York election commissioners to cancel the primary altogether. (The courts ruled canceling the primary would have been unconstitutional.)

How will New York's Democratic delegates split? It's too soon to say

While Biden cruised to a win and will pick up the largest share of New York's 274 pledged Democratic delegates, it's far too soon to say how the delegate split will play out.

New York awards its pledged delegates on a proportional basis, meaning they are split among the candidates based on their vote totals statewide and in each congressional district.

Anywhere from six to eight delegates are awarded in each congressional district, totaling 184. The remaining 90 are awarded based on the statewide vote.

A candidate, however, must collect at least 15% of the vote in a district or statewide to qualify for any delegates at all.

With about half of Election Day precincts reporting at 10 p.m. Sanders hovered around the 20% mark statewide, enough to pick up some delegates assuming absentee votes break in a similar fashion.

How many delegates? We'll know when paper ballots are counted beginning July 1.

New York's Republican presidential primary, meanwhile, was canceled after President Donald Trump was the only candidate to qualify for the ballot.