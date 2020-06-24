Upper Allegheny Health System has announced the appointment of Rick Braun as chief operating officer for UAHS and its member hospitals, Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, affiliates of Kaleida Health.

Braun has been the Twin Tier chief financial officer for the last two years covering the finances for UAHS, Brooks-TLC Healthcare System and Cuba Memorial Hospital. Prior to that, Braun was the chief financial officer for UAHS for eight years. The COO position became vacant when Jeff Zewe, RN, became president and CEO of UAHS in March.

The change comes at an opportune time as the Twin Tier finance function is progressing to be more fully integrated into the Kaleida Health infrastructure under Kaleida Health’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Nesselbush. The Twin Tier CFO position will be eliminated and Tannyah Chapman, the Twin Tier regional finance director, will now report directly to Steve Hardy, Kaleida Health’s vice president, finance.

Braun’s familiarity with UAHS’ finances and his operational bent will prove valuable in contributing to UAHS’ strategic direction under Zewe’s leadership. "As a member of the UAHS leadership team and through his position as CFO, Rick has been involved in nearly every aspect of operations at OGH and BRMC. His unique insight of healthcare locally, regionally and nationally will continue to benefit our organization through these challenging times," Zewe said.

The appointment is effective June 22. Braun’s former duties will be absorbed by Hardy, Chapman and others in the finance area at Kaleida Health.