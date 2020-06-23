DANSVILLE — In an effort to promote and recharge the local economy after businesses and not-for-profits were financially hit by the recent COVID lockdown, local artist Allie Oliver-Burns has put together a day-long community-wide Facebook Live event for June 25 in Dansville.

The local small-business promotional event, titled “Dansville Live,” will begin on her business’ Facebook page, PoseManikin, at 9:30 a.m. From there, Oliver-Burns will talk about her business and then direct watchers to the next business’ Facebook page where a representative from that business will talk about who they are and what they have to offer. This Facebook Live chain will go from Facebook Page to Facebook Page throughout the day.

“I want to encourage small businesses,” Oliver-Burns said. “Encouraging people is something I really love to do.” She also said that this type of event helps put a face to local businesses and organizations.

Those who have signed up for a timeslot to participate include Tony’s Pizzeria, Fairy Doors of Dansville, Mill Creek Optical, Beth Doty Designs, MacFadden’s Coffee, DansvilleArtworks and Dansville Area Historical Society. As of press time, Oliver-Burns still has several open slots and is looking for any Dansville small business, nonprofit or governmental agency to participate. Slots are available for up to a half an hour. If interested, please email her at posemanikin@me.com.

Oliver-Burns moved to Dansville last August. She grew up in the Corning area, had moved to Washington State as a youngster and had recently lived in Illinois. She wanted to come back to Upstate New York because of her family’s heritage. She had a famous relative, Phoebe Oliver Briggs, who was one of the first female doctors in the United States, and was from Dansville (Steuben County). Phoebe Oliver Briggs also started the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is buried in Rogersville Greenlawn Cemetery, just a stone’s throw from the hamlet of South Dansville. As a keepsake, Oliver-Burns has the cover to her great, great, great aunt Phoebe’s Bible.

“I remembered reading one of her journals and she had a heart to help people,” Oliver-Burns said. “She ministered to the Otoe Indians. That made an impression on me. She would go 80 miles in a storm to help people knowing they couldn’t pay her.”

Besides being a freelance artist and graphic designer, Oliver-Burns is also on the board for DansvilleArtworks. Her husband, Josh, is also a freelance artist.