BATH — Recently re-designated as Steuben County’s official tourism agency, the Steuben County Conference and Visitors Bureau (SCCVB) is looking to provide some local summertime relief from the isolation and stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic through its #Together Again campaign.

SCCVB President Kevin Costello said the region is prepared to offer enticing, safe and friendly occasions to help Steuben residents and visitors relax and enjoy themselves after the troubles of the past few months.

Costello said as the area slowly reopens, tourism-related events will be designed to promote cleanliness, physical distancing and reduced contact, yet still offer people a remarkable experience.

"As much as we’d like for it to all just be good times and laughter, there are going to be challenges along the way," Costello said. "Sometimes those challenges are almost unfathomable. But the way we overcome them says a lot about who we are. It reveals character. It also reveals just how much the relationship we all have with each other matters."

SCCVB officials said travel and tourism in Steuben will likely look different during the next few months, with more road trips, day trips and "staycations."

The region also may draw return visitors for whom the Southern Finger Lakes feels like a home away from home, officials said.

The campaign also is a tribute to the work and sacrifices people in the area have put in to overcome the COVID-19 challenge, and a thanks to locals who have supported small businesses during the lockdown, according to SCCVB Communications Manager Dave DeGolyer.

"The longing to get away, to slow down and catch your breath, to explore and laugh, to savor every aspect of life has probably never been stronger than it is right now," DeGolyer said. "Now we are able to return, with care, to be in the places we love, do the things we love, with the people we love. Together again."

To view the video and for more information on tourism opportunities go to CorningFingerLakes.com.