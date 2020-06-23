Steuben and Allegany counties saw their unemployment numbers tumble in May as the Covid-19 pandemic and gradual business re-openings shuffled the state’s jobless rankings, according to the Department of Labor’s preliminary figures released Tuesday.

After being at 13.2 percent in April, Allegany County’s May unemployment rate was 10.2 percent, 19th best among 62 counties in New York.

Last May, when Allegany County had an unemployment rate of 4.8 percent, it ranked third from last in the state, ahead of only St. Lawrence and Bronx counties.

The Steuben County unemployment rate fell from 15.3 percent in April to 11.3 percent in May, while its rank among New York state’s 62 counties was unchanged at 41.

The Steuben County jobless rate in May 2019 was 4 percent.

Livingston County’s jobless rate fell from 14 percent to 9.6 percent between April and May, and the county’s 12-month ranking improved from 26th best in May 2019 to 12th best last month.

The labor department said Tompkins County had the state’s lowest jobless rate last month at 7.8 percent, down from 10.2 in April. In May 2019, Tompkins’ 3.3 percent unemployment rate was good for only seventh best.

Approximately 1,700 Steuben County residents left the unemployment rolls between April and May. The number of people unemployed decreased from 6,600 in April to 4,900 in May, the Department of Labor reported.

The number of Steuben County residents counted as employed went up by the same amount — climbing from 36,400 in April to 38,100 in May.

The 12-month comparisons tell a different story. In May 2019, 1,700 Steuben County residents were counted as unemployed, according to labor department figures. Last month’s 4,900 unemployed represents an increase of 188 percent from last year.

Steuben County’s Resident Civilian Labor Force held steady between April and May at 43,000.

In Allegany County, the ranks of the unemployed dropped by 700 in May to 1,900 county residents counted as unemployed.

The number of employed residents increased from 16,800 in April to 17,000 in May, according to the labor department’s preliminary figures.

The New York state unemployment rate for May was 14.2 percent.