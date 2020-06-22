On March 14, Steuben County entered into Emergency Operations for the response to COVID-19. Over the next few months the Office of Emergency Services along with the Public Health Department and County Manager ran the most extensive operation that the County has ever endured, county officials said Monday.

Over 91 days, the Emergency Operations Center handled a multitude of issues and concerns. The primary function during much of this operation was logistical support of medical supplies to hospitals, nursing homes, first responders and a host of others in our community.

To provide a snapshot of what county staff did over these 91 days, the county tracked a list of supplies handled by its office over the course of the last three months.

– 4,142 Eye Protection/Face Shields

– 3,700 Vinyl Gloves

– 10,875 Nitrile Gloves

– 5,634 Isolation and Surgical Gowns

– 419 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

– 4,232 2 oz bottles of Hand Sanitizer

– 10,276 N95 Respirators

– 30,724 Disposable face masks

– 57,535 Face Coverings

"We would like to thank Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and our many other community partners for helping to distribute masks and partnering with us during this unprecedented time," said Tim Marshall, Director of Emergency Services. "This operation proves that planning and coordination is critical in the success of our overall operation."